NY couple marries at hospital after COVID-19 pandemic delays wedding twice

The staff at New York Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital put together a wedding in hours for a couple who rescheduled their big day twice due to COVID-19.

COLD SPRING, N.Y. — A New York couple whose wedding was derailed by the COVID-19 pandemic got married in the hospital.

WNBC reports Lisa and Ron Loscri already had to delay their wedding plans twice because of the virus.

"[We] originally planned a June wedding, which turned into a September wedding at a venue, which turned into a September wedding in our backyard," Lisa told WNBC.

However, one day before their backyard wedding, Ron ended up in the hospital.

Thankfully, tests for a stroke came back negative, but Ron was determined to marry Lisa that day.

"He just kept saying, 'I wanna go home. We have to get married, and I'm not waiting any longer,'" Lisa told WNBC.

Thanks to the staff at New York Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital, a wedding was put together in just a matter of hours with decorations and cake.