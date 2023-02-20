National Park Service to add museum underneath the Lincoln Memorial

The nearly $69 million project will create 15,000 square feet of exhibit space that tells a more complete story of the Lincoln Memorial.

WASHINGTON — The National Park Service is adding an underground museum to the Lincoln Memorial. The Park Service made the announcement on Presidents' Day, offering a sneak peek of what the museum will look like with renderings of the upcoming immersive museum.

Construction of the new museum is expected to begin in March, and it is expected to be complete in 2026, in time for the 250th anniversary of American independence.

According to the NPS, the nearly $69 million project will create 15,000 square feet of exhibit space that tells a more complete story of the Lincoln Memorial and provides a look at the structure’s foundations in a cavernous area known as the undercroft. New exhibits and multi-media presentations will highlight the construction history of the memorial and discuss how the Lincoln Memorial has become the nation's foremost backdrop for civil rights demonstrations. The project also includes new restrooms, a larger bookstore and a refurbished elevator to the chamber level of the memorial.

“The undercroft of the Lincoln Memorial, long hidden from public view, offers a fascinating setting to learn more about America’s 16th president and the memorial that honors him,” Jeff Reinbold, superintendent of National Mall and Memorial Parks, said. “Thanks to the National Park Foundation and its generous donors, visitors will be able to view this dramatic architectural feature, learn about the how the memorial was built and how its meaning has evolved over the last century.”

The undercroft of the Lincoln Memorial is a tall grid of concrete columns surrounded by large expanses of open space. Floor-to-ceiling glass walls will provide a view of the undercroft, and an immersive theater presentation will project images of historic events onto the foundations. Visitors will also learn about the significance of the site as an international icon dedicated to the achievements of Abraham Lincoln and individuals such as Marian Anderson and Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., who have shaped the history of the memorial.

“For more than a century, the Lincoln Memorial has been the crucible of American democracy, an enduring platform for free speech, the site of civil protests that still shape society, and the scene of national celebrations,” Will Shafroth, president and CEO of the National Park Foundation, said. “Thanks to generous donors, the National Park Service will ensure the Lincoln Memorial continues to make history for another 100 years.”

The public-private partnership project was first announced in 2016 with an $18.5 million donation from businessman and philanthropist David M. Rubenstein. Including Rubenstein’s donation, to-date, the National Park Foundation has contributed more than $43 million to fund the project, with $38.5 million gifted from private donors including the John L. Nau, III Foundation; Rick L. and Vicki L. James Foundation; Citadel founder and CEO Kenneth C. Griffin; and Glenn W. Bailey Foundation. The National Park Service has invested more than $26 million toward the project.