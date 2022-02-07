Nevada awards $229K to jackpot winner after machine malfunction

The state's gaming commission says it was able to track down the man nearly a month after winning.

LAS VEGAS — Patience is a virtue and a gold mine for one Las Vegas jackpot winner.

Nearly a month after an error with a slot machine prevented a man from knowing he just won big, the Nevada Gaming Board says it found him and provided his prize money.

According to a news release from the gaming board, on Jan. 8, 2022, Robert Taylor was visiting Las Vegas and playing a slot machine at Treasure Island Hotel and Casino. During his game, the gaming board says the slot machine experienced a "communications error."

That led to Taylor and the hotel not realizing he had just won the jackpot. Once the issue had been noticed, Taylor was back home in Arizona.

How much did Taylor miss out on? Well, the gaming board says more than $229,000.

PRESS RELEASE: Nevada Gaming Control Board Identifies and Informs Patron of Missed Jackpot. pic.twitter.com/ZiQaNDDVZD — Nevada Gaming Control Board (@NevadaGCB) February 4, 2022

However, after an extensive investigation, that included reviewing security camera footage and interviewing witnesses, Nevada says it was able to find Taylor and tell him the good news.