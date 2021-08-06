Texas mom arrested after posing as 13-year-old daughter at school

Casey Garcia said she wanted to do a "social experiment" to prove there was a problem with the school's security measures.

SAN ELIZARIO, Texas — A Texas mother spent the day at her daughter's middle school — disguised as her 13-year-old daughter.

Casey Garcia, 30, dyed her hair, tanned her skin, put on big glasses and a Marvel hoodie to test the school's security.

Garcia said she impersonated her daughter, Julie, — and recorded herself — to try to get better security at the school in San Elizario.

Once inside the school, Garcia gave her daughter's school ID number.

Garcia said the principal greeted her in the hallway, someone gave her a compliment and people helped give her directions through the hallways.

During math class, Garcia help up her math notes and had lunch in the cafeteria.

During the last period of the day, Garcia got caught after a teacher asked her to stay after class.

"She looked at me. She's like, 'You're not Julie,'" Garcia recalled.

Garcia said she took off her mask and glasses and admitted she was Julie's mother.

Within days, the police came to her home to arrest her on charges of criminal trespass and tampering with government records. She was released on bond the same day.

"There was a breach in security," the San Elizario school district superintendent said in a statement provided to parents. "I want to reassure you that our security measures are being reviewed and evaluated."

Garcia's lawyer said she proved "any Tom, Dick or Harry can walk into a public school and spend an entire day going undetected."