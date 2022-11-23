Wreaths Across America to honor fallen troops at Arlington National Cemetery Saturday

Volunteers will place holiday wreaths at thousands of gravesites at Arlington National Cemetery on Dec. 17.

ARLINGTON, Va. — Arlington National Cemetery is inviting the public to take part in this year's National Wreaths Across America Day on Saturday, Dec. 17. Arlington will be one of more than 3,000 cemeteries participating in this annual event.

Volunteers may place a wreath at the base of a headstone or columbarium niche in order to honor that veteran's legacy and to remember their sacrifice. Those who wish to take part must pre-register.

What has become known as the country's longest veterans parade -- Wreaths Across America's annual Escort to Arlington -- kicks off Saturday, Dec. 10. A caravan carrying thousands of wreaths will make its way from Maine to Arlington National Cemetery. Organizers said the official route, which can be viewed here, will travel down the East Coast, stopping at schools, memorials and other locations to spread the year-long mission to remember the fallen, to honor those who serve and their families, and to teach our next generation the value of freedom.

Stops with public events will be held in Maine, New Hampshire, Connecticut, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland and Washington D.C., before the caravan arrives at Arlington National Cemetery on the morning of Saturday, Dec. 17.

"For me, the Escort to Arlington is the culmination of another year of sharing the mission to remember, honor and teach across this country," said Karen Worcester, Executive Director of Wreaths Across America. "I say it every year, but it is truly an experience of a lifetime.

Worcester is calling on supporters to come out to the escort and experience it themselves.