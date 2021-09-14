x
Military News

USS Indianapolis survivor dies at age 94

Richard "Dick" Thelen died Monday, Sept. 13, 2021.
Credit: USS Indianapolis
Richard "Dick" Thelen, a USS Indianapolis surivivor, died Monday, Sept. 13, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — A survivor of the sinking of the USS Indianapolis has died. Richard "Dick" Thelen died Monday, Sept. 13, 2021 at age 94.

According to the USS Indianapolis Facebook page, Thelen was one of the youngest on the ship, and had only joined the crew in May 1945. Since the 1950s, he had helped plan survivor reunions and had been active with the legacy organization.

The organization described Thelen as a "leader, a friend, a storyteller, a jokester, a smart aleck."

The world lost an incredible man yesterday, and we just won't ever be the same without him.

Posted by USS Indianapolis on Tuesday, September 14, 2021

With Thelen's death, there are four living survivors of the attack remaining.

MORE: Last surviving Marine of USS Indianapolis attack dies

    

