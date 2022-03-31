US Navy chorus to perform free concert at UIndy

The performance is scheduled for Friday, April 29 at 3 p.m. ET.

INDIANAPOLIS — The United States Navy Band Sea Chanters chorus is embarking on a 13-city tour, which includes a stop in Indianapolis.

The official chorus of America's Navy will perform at the University of Indianapolis on Friday, April 29 at 3 p.m. ET. The performance is free and open to the public.

The ensemble performs a variety of music, ranging from traditional choral music, including sea chanteys and patriotic fare, to opera, Broadway and contemporary music.

"For many years, Navy bands have been where it matters, when it matters, just like the rest of our Navy," said Capt. Kenneth Collins, U.S. Navy Band commanding officer, in a news release. "Today, we have Sailors performing around the world, improving relations with our allies abroad as well as telling the Navy story here at home."

The Sea Chanters 2022 tour will cover more than 3,000 miles across seven states.