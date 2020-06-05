Remains of 18-year-old Korean War soldier returned to Indiana

The public is invited to line the streets in Logansport Saturday afternoon to honor fallen U.S. Army Sgt. Stanley L. DeWitt.

INDIANAPOLIS — The remains of a fallen Hoosier hero are back in Indiana more than seven decades after he went missing in action in the Korean War.

U.S. Army Sgt. Stanley L. DeWitt was 18 years old and in the U.S. Army when he was killed during the Korean War. He was accounted for June 5, 2020.

According to our partners at the Kokomo Tribune, DeWitt's remains were transported Tuesday from the Indianapolis International Airport to Fisher Funeral Chapel in Logansport.

The Kokomo Tribune reports DeWitt will be laid to rest in Royal Center Cemetery Saturday, Oct. 23 after a funeral service at 2 p.m. at the Fisher Funeral Chapel. A public visitation will take place from noon to 2 p.m. prior to the service.

After the service, a funeral procession will pass through downtown Logansport on Chase Road to Michigan Avenue, heading south on Sixth Street then west on Broadway to West Market Street, where the procession will eventually head north on U.S. 35 toward the Royal Center Cemetery.

DeWitt was a member of Medical Detachment, 57th Field Artillery Battalion, 7th Infantry Division. He was reported missing in action on Dec. 6, 1950, when enemy forces attacked his unit near the Chosin Reservoir in North Korea.

In 2018, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un turned over 55 boxes of remains of American military members who had died during the Korean War. Those remains were then transferred to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) laboratory in Hawaii.

DPAA scientists used anthropological analysis and circumstantial evidence to identify DeWitt's remains.

DeWitt is memorialized on the Courts of the Missing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, Hawaii. A rosette will be placed next to his name since he has been identified.

For more information on the Defense Department’s efforts to identify American military members who went missing while serving, visit the DPAA website.