People asked to attend memorial service for Indiana veteran mistakenly buried without honors

INDIANAPOLIS — When Army Veteran Henry Thornton, Jr. passed away June 15, he ended up being buried without military honors. It was an error that fellow veterans and a Veterans Service officer are working to correct.

Thornton joined the U.S. Army when he was 20 years old in 1953 and served for two years as he earned the rank of private first class.

When he was discharged, Thornton went back to school and graduated from Arcola Special Consolidation School in 1957. He then went on to work for Ford Motor Company for nearly 40 years.

On June 15, 2021, Thornton passed away at the age of 87. He is survived by his wife Johnnie, his three sons and four daughters, 26 grandchildren and 36 great-grandchildren.

Unfortunately, only a limited number of his family members will be able to be at the memorial service as he is given the military honors he deserves.

As such, fellow veterans and anyone else who can attend are being invited to pay their respects.

The ceremony will be held on Friday, July 16 at 11 a.m. at Crown Hill Cemetery in Section 209, lot #62. It is to the right of the Field of Valor.