WATCH: Military dad comes home early to surprise daughter at Ohio high school graduation

KINGS MILLS, Ohio — An Ohio high school student got a very special surprise before her graduation ceremony over the weekend.

NBC affiliate WLWT reports Grace Macke didn't think her dad, Master Sgt. Drew Macke, would be able to come home for her graduation from Kings High School.

Drew was deployed to the Middle East in the fall.

Thanks to the U.S. Air Force, Grace's dad was able to come home early and surprise her.

Grace was called to the stage before her graduation ceremony, along with her family.

She thought she would just be viewing a video message from her dad, but instead, he came out onto the stage to surprise her.