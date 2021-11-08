'Best body armor I can give them' | Navy captain voices support for military COVID-19 vaccine requirement

The Department of Defense numbers show more than 70 percent of active-duty members are currently vaccinated.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Military members will be required to get the COVID-19 vaccine no later than mid-September, according to a memo from Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

It could be even sooner if the Food and Drug Administration gives final approval for the Pfizer vaccine.

First Coast News spoke with Captain Teresa Allen, Commander of Naval Hospital Jacksonville, about what this means for our service members on the First Coast.

"We're concerned about the health and safety of our troops and their ability to be able to deploy on a moment's notice and defend this country," Captain Teresa Allen said.

Cpt. Allen explained the Department of Defense numbers show more than 70 percent of all active-duty members are currently vaccinated. She said the numbers at NAS Jacksonville reflect that, as well and mandatory vaccinations in the military aren't unusual.

According to the Department of Defense, religious and medical exemptions are considered.

"We have a number of required vaccinations, everything from influenza to Tdap and Hepatitis B," Allen explained. "If there's a reason that somebody needs to ask for an exemption, and we have processes in place for those requests, they go up the chain of command for approval."

Right now, Pfizer is the shot that is being put in the arms of service men and women. The FDA is expected to give full approval to the vaccine in a few weeks.

"When it becomes FDA approved, that's when the Secretary of Defense will definitely make it mandatory," Allen said. "I think that is what many people in the United States are waiting for. That sense of security with the FDA stamp of approval."

Allen said she feels this is necessary for our military members and is the best option to protect themselves, their families, and our nation.