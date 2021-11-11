Donations needed to bring Greenwood veterans memorial to life

The memorial will need $100,000 in donations to complete and would be placed in an area behind the library.

GREENWOOD, Ind. — A group in Greenwood is determined this Veterans Day to finally push and get a memorial off the ground following many delays. However, it will depend on the community's help.

The small group has big ideas, meeting on Veterans Day for a project 20 years in the making.

"He would be very excited about it because that was his baby," Phil Ohlrogge said.

Veteran and Greenwood native Paul Totten started planning a memorial.

"He passed away a few years ago with the charge of help this group get this project finished. That's my goal," Paul St. Pierre said.

After delays, the 2022 class of Leadership Johnson County is breathing new life into the project.

The memorial will go in the heart of downtown Greenwood behind the library. However, the group is relying on community support in the form of $100,000 to be able to carry out their vision.

Ohlrogge is a fellow veteran and Totten's nephew.

"I think it's a reminder to younger generations that veterans still matter and defending this country still matters," Ohlrogge said.

Organizers want to collect enough donations by the spring.

"Donors can come in and honor their own loved one whether it be on a branch tablet, a bench or even a brick. It doesn't cost a whole lot to be involved," St. Pierre said.