Marines honored at Iwo Jima Memorial in Arlington

The names of the 13 Marines killed were released by the Department of Defense to the public on Saturday.

WASHINGTON — A vigil took place at the Iwo Jima Memorial in Arlington, Virginia, honoring the 12 Marines and one Navy corpsman killed in an attack in Kabul, Afghanistan.

Many, many service members in attendance, the Marines in the group belted out the “Marine’s Hymn,” with candles held by those in attendance to pay tribute to those who died.

The names of the 13 Marines killed were released by the Department of Defense to the public on Saturday. They were all killed on August 26 during a suicide bomber blast at the Abbey Gate outside the Karzai International Airport.

The White House and the Pentagon warned there could be more bloodshed ahead of President Joe Biden's fast-approaching deadline Tuesday to end the airlift and withdraw American forces. The next few days “will be our most dangerous period to date" in the evacuation, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said.

Thursday's bombing — blamed on Afghanistan’s offshoot of the Islamic State group, an enemy of both the Taliban and the West — marked one of the most lethal terror attacks the country has seen. The U.S. said it was the deadliest day for American forces in Afghanistan since 2011.

A vigil is taking place at the Iwo Jima Statue honoring the 13 Marines killed in an attack in #Afghanistan.



Many, many service members in attendance, the Marines in the group belt out the “Marine’s Hymn”. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/bJANcOk0qm — Jesse Varner (@DCNewsPhotog) August 29, 2021

More than 100,000 people have been safely evacuated through the Kabul airport, according to the U.S., but thousands more are struggling to leave in one of history’s biggest airlifts.