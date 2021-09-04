Indiana veteran surprised with car

Marine veteran Steve Griffin lives at Helping Veterans and Families transitional housing and works at the VA.

INDIANAPOLIS — Marine veteran Steve Griffin got a very special surprise on Friday. Griffin was surprised with a car at the American Legion Department of Indiana in Lawrence.

Griffin lives at Helping Veterans and Families transitional housing and works at the VA. One of the case managers at Helping Veterans and Families is helping him find a permanent home and receive his veteran benefits.

Friday, the American Legion Department presented him with a car to help get to work and see his 11-year-old twin boys more frequently.

“This means a whole lot to me and I want to thank HVAF and the American Legion,” Steve said. “The car will help me go back and forth to work and look for a place closer to my kids.”