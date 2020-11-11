From Iraq to OR: Nurse continues to serve her country

In 2009, King was deployed to Basra, Iraq — in 2012, she was in nursing school.

INDIANAPOLIS — Like a lot of grandkids, Heather King grew up admiring her grandfather who is a veteran.

“[He] was a general in the army national guard, so I grew up going to his events. He always spoke so highly of it. He made a career out of it, and he supported us (Heather and her sister) joining,” King said.

At 17, she decided to follow in her grandfather General John Bathke’s footsteps.

“I initially joined because I wanted to get a degree,” King said.

She excelled and rose to become a commissioned officer.

“My grandfather who was a General was able to pin me in that ceremony, that was pretty cool,” King said.

Her field of expertise was intelligence and she specialized in geospatial military intelligence.

Her skills and training meant she could identify and analyze aerial imagery and turn it into intelligence that the military could use in operations and to keep troops safe. After completing her training, she was eager to put her skills to use.

“A couple of us newer officers went to leadership because we wanted to deploy. We completed basic training, we became officers, that was kind of the next step. You want to serve, you want to be deployed,” King said.

In 2009, King was deployed to Basra, Iraq. She said her superior told her of her deployment a year in advance.

“I don’t remember feeling scared. I just remember feeling focused, and I thrive on challenges,” King said.

Upon returning from her yearlong deployment in Iraq, King continued to serve.

“I served the one weekend, two weeks a year, National Guard capacity, before I really just wanted to, was ready to start a family and have kids. And I didn’t want to have to deploy again with children,” King said.

She said deciding to leave the military wasn’t easy.

“It becomes part of you, it becomes part of your family. It is hard giving that up and it was not a decision I took lightly,” King said.

The now mother of five knew she wanted to start a new career and wanted to still serve.

She knew a few people in nursing and decided to enroll in an accelerated nursing school program in 2012.

After first being assigned to the Operating Room, she was moved to OB/GYN which she enjoyed. But King said she missed the OR. That's when she found her calling.

“I had the opportunity to work with Dr. Smith in pediatric neurosurgery at Peyton Manning Children's Hospital at Ascension St. Vincent. And that was like a dream job to where I get to be somewhat in the OR a little bit, manage the surgical patients from the beginning to the end. It really just encompasses it all,” King said.

For her, nursing and military intelligence had similarities.

“They’re very similar in analyzing and assessing information,” King said. She said both also require efficient multitasking, quick thinking and extensive focus at the mission at hand “or you might miss something.”