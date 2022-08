WHITELAND, Ind. — There's a new tribute to Indiana veterans in Whiteland, thanks to an Eagle Scout.

Justin Gick and his fellow Scouts, along with other volunteers, raised more than $15,000 to create a memorial in Whiteland's Bark Park.

This past weekend, there was a special dedication ceremony at the memorial. Flags were raised to honor each branch of the military and several veterans from across Indiana stopped by to see the memorial firsthand.