USS Indianapolis survivor dies; 3 survivors still living

Adolfo "Harpo" Celaya died on Thanksgiving.

INDIANAPOLIS — There are three USS Indianapolis survivors remaining after the death of Navy sailor who survived the sinking of the ship.

Adolfo "Harpo" Celaya died on Thanksgiving at 94 years old.

According to the official USS Indianapolis Facebook page, Celaya joined the Navy at 17 years old, boarding the ship in 1944. At the time, he was one of the youngest crew members to survive. After the attack, he went on to finish high school.

"Even till the end he made us laugh, and was always there to remind us to 'mantente fuerte' (stay strong)," the Facebook post said.

Celaya was one of four remaining survivors. The last surviving Marine died in May.