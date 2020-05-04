1st female sailor completes Navy special warfare training

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — For the first time, a female sailor has successfully completed the grueling 37-week training course to become a Naval Special Warfare combatant-craft crewman.

Those are the boat operators that transport Navy SEALs and conduct their own missions at sea. Navy officials aren't identifying the woman — a routine policy for special operations forces.

The sailor completed the final phases of training and graduated Thursday. She was one of 17 sailors to receive their pins during the ceremony. She also was the first of 18 women who have tried out for a job as a SWCC or a SEAL to succeed.