Marijuana-loaded jet flying from California to Miami, seized while trying to refuel in Louisiana

Police seized the private jet in addition to $750,000 in weed, which added up to a pending forfeiture of $1.6 million.

HAMMOND, La. — After hearing that a 'large amount of narcotics' was coming to Hammond from California via airplane Wednesday, local detectives & federal agents set up a stakeout at the city's airport.

Police arrested Miami resident Leonard Lopez, 40, but released the two pilots who flew the small jet after finding duffle bags and suitcases filled with pot.

Around 5 p.m., a private jet landed at the Hammond Northshore Regional Airport to refuel before it would have continued its planned trip to Miami, a Hammond Police Department spokesperson said.

HPD detectives alongside agents with Homeland Security and U.S. Customs investigated the report.

One of two pilots who flew the jet gave police permission to search it, and detectives found six large duffle bags and six large suitcases filled with what police called suspected marijuana.

They found marijuana vape cartridges, pre-rolled marijuana cigars in addition to the suspected marijuana.

"The street value of the items seized is approximately $750,000," the spokesperson said. "The aircraft, a LearJet 55, was seized and is pending forfeiture through the 21st Judicial District Attorney’s Office."

All items seized added up to $1.6 million.

The jet was a LearJet 55 registered to a Weston, Florida, company: A&A Florida Services Inc. According to JetInsiders.com, a LearJet 55 can cost anywhere between $750,000 and $1.5 million.

Hammond police released the pilots after an interview.