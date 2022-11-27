Five people were onboard while bullets hit the bus.

WASHINGTON — A Metrobus was traveling along the M6 route in D.C. around 1 p.m. Saturday when a regular drive took a turn for the worst: gunfire struck the bus in a bout of road rage involving a nearby driver.

Metro Transit Police responded to the area, near Southern Avenue and Pennsylvania Avenue Southeast, where they say a driver in a private car fired at the bus, shooting the back and front.

Five people were onboard, including the operator. Thankfully, no injuries have been reported.

Officials have confirmed that the operator has been offered assistance to cope with the trauma of the incident.

The Metro Transit Police Department, D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department, and the Prince George's County Police Department are all working together to locate the suspect or suspects.

Metrobus customers were advised to expect delays in the area of the crime scene on Saturday as the investigation continued.

DC Crime Solvers are offering up to $1,000 as a reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment. Anyone can contact DC Crime Solvers by calling 202-962-2121 or texting 696873 “MyMTPD." View photos of what police say is the involved car below.

Just weeks earlier, a teenage girl and a man were shot on a different Metrobus in Southeast, D.C.

Officers responded to Yuma Street Southeast, near the 8th Street intersection, for a report of a shooting on a Metrobus running the A2 route just after 8:20 a.m.

Police said two young men got into a fight on the bus, and one pulled out a gun and opened fire. The bullet struck the victim and then ricocheted and struck a bystander, a 17-year-old.