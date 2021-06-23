Why are men more likely to drown than women? The CDC explains

Men are more likely to be around water than women. They overwhelmingly dominate water-related jobs and water activities like fishing.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Research from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows that men account for nearly 80% of all drownings.

Experts say there are a few reasons why. Let's connect the dots.

First, men are more likely to be around water than women. They overwhelmingly dominate water-related jobs and water activities, like fishing.

More time on the water means more chances for things to go wrong. The CDC also says men are also more likely to take risks, like drinking too much alcohol or not wearing a life jacket.

And in young men, that number skyrockets. Males between the ages of 15 and 24 are six times more likely to drown than females.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts