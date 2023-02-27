Family receives mysterious text message about missing brother

Allen Helton has been missing since December. He was supposed to pick up a bus ticket, but never did.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Allen Helton is a loving brother who lives in Knoxville. He frequently called his family.

Danny Helton, Allen's older brother, lives in Loudon and says he knew something was wrong when none of his siblings had heard from their brother.



"He called constantly somebody every day. it was two or three times a day," Danny said. "December the eighth was the last contact with him."



In December, Danny said Allen was supposed to get on a Greyhound bus and head to Chicago. Their sister had bought the ticket but Allen never picked it up.



A few days later Danny said he received a message from a woman that said, 'something bad has happened to him. he is no longer with us...'

Danny tried to get more information about the text, but the sender never gave any clarification about what her message was about.

Still, Allen's fiancé says she spoke to Allen during this time.

According to Allen's fiancé, Feb. 3rd was the last time she heard from him. They were planning on meeting for her birthday but they never did.

Danny said that his brother was struggling with addiction, but not receiving a call from him is out of the ordinary.

"Anytime that he takes off or anything he at least calls every time, if it's just once a day, or like I said if he's in a rehab somewhere, we know that. He notifies us somehow that day," Danny said.

Knoxville Police sent a statement saying that there are no leads about Allen's whereabouts right now, and the case is currently under investigation.

For now, the family is planning to start a ground search for Allen. They said they plan to follow his trail and last known whereabouts.