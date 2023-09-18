WILLOWICK, Ohio — The Willowick Police Department is asking for prayers after one of its officers suffered a stroke recently.
SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter
Last week, a 27-year-old officer named Maddie suffered a stroke just two days before she was set to get married.
"Maddie is a ray of sunshine who lights up any room she walks in with her fun-loving and humorous personality," the Willowick Police Department wrote in a Facebook post. "We continue to ask for your prayers of support, love, strength, and healing as she continues her journey towards recovery."
We join the Willowick community in wishing Officer Maddie a speedy recovery!
More from 3News:
- Council approves legislation increasing cost to park at Muni Lot for Cleveland Browns games
- Demolition begins on Richmond Town Square Mall
- Norfolk Southern announces details of plan to pay for lost home values because of East Palestine derailment
- Baldwin Wallace: 4 students, 1 alum taken to hospital following apparent drug overdoses
- 'Heartbeat of the company': UAW workers in Northeast Ohio ready to picket as strike rolls on
- Streetsboro woman arrested after intentionally trying to crash into officer's car, police say
- Elyria Police Department: Fatal shooting suspect identified, arrest warrant issued
- Trial continues for 2 brothers accused of killing Akron teen Ethan Liming