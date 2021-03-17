Local attorney keeping close eye on Chauvin trial

Katie Jackson, a defense attorney who has also worked as a prosecutor, has been following Derek Chauvin's trial since it started.

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indiana defense attorney is sharing insight on the Derek Chauvin murder trial underway in Minneapolis.

Katie Jackson, who has also worked as a prosecutor, knows the ins and outs of trial parts and all the emotions that come with fighting for justice.

"Did Derek Chauvin cause George Floyd's death?" said Jackson.

That will be the question a jury will be asked to answer in court. Jackson has been watching Chauvin's trial closely since it started.

"Minneapolis is so similar to Indianapolis. It's a metropolitan city in the middle of a midwestern state, so we can really connect with them as a community," she said.

Chauvin is charged with the death of George Floyd after video shows the former Minneapolis policeman holding his knee on Floyd's neck for almost nine minutes. Right now, the prosecution and defense are working to seat a fair jury.

"The ideal juror for either side is one...would be someone who could honestly agree to keep an open mind," said Jackson.

Chauvin's attorney wants the judge to allow Floyd's similar 2019 arrest into the trial. But Jackson warns it could backfire if prosecutors play their cards right.

"The difference is this time, when he may have ingested drugs, this time he had a knee on his neck," Jackson said.

The trial outcome could have a similar impact around the country as Floyd's death.

"I would say to people in our community to make sure we are educated about what we see," said Jackson. "Because regardless of what the outcome is, somebody is not going to be satisfied."