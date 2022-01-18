January 6th Committee subpoenas Trump allies Giuliani, Powell

Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell were among the loudest voices promoting former President Donald Trump's false election fraud claims in the wake of his loss.

WASHINGTON — The House committee investigating the Capitol insurrection issued a new batch of subpoenas Tuesday to some of Donald Trump’s closet advisers, including Rudy Giuliani, as the committee inches closer to the former president.

The committee is continuing to widen its scope into Trump’s orbit, this time demanding information and testimony from Giuliani, Jenna Ellis, Sidney Powell and Boris Epshteyn. All four publicly defended the president and his baseless voter fraud claims in the months after the 2020 election.

“The four individuals we’ve subpoenaed today advanced unsupported theories about election fraud, pushed efforts to overturn the election results, or were in direct contact with the former President about attempts to stop the counting of electoral votes,” Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson, Democratic chairman of the panel, said in a statement.

The committee said it is seeking records and deposition testimony from Giuliani in connection to his promotion of election fraud claims on behalf of Trump. The panel is also seeking information about Giuliani's reported efforts to persuade state legislators to take steps to overturn the election results.

Giuliani is also one of dozens of defendants in civil suits brought by congressional Democrats and U.S. Capitol Police and D.C. Metropolitan Police officers in the wake of the violent assault on the Capitol. Last week, Giuliani's attorney, Joseph Sibley, argued that Giuliani and others could not have entered into a conspiracy because there was no "meeting of the minds." Giuliani is also fighting suspensions of his law license in New York and D.C. in connection with his role in spreading the former president's election fraud lies.