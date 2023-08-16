A race to the top from the bottom: Iowa State Fair's cow chip throwing contest

At the 2023 Cow Chip Throwing Contest, contestants got down and dirty as they tried to lob a cow pie farther than anyone else.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Hundreds of Iowans circled Pioneer Hall Wednesday morning to watch people throw cow poop — yes, literal cow poop.

And while it may seem silly, it takes some skill.

"The competition can have a really good athlete who can't throw it as far as someone who has a real good piece of cow poop," participant Robert Best told Local 5.

It's one of many unique contests that fairgoers might get a chuckle out of, but that doesn't mean competitors took it lightly — some even strategized.

"[I'm] looking for something that really fits my hand, and I can really get my finger wrapped behind it, because that'll give me that extra push," Terry Thorington said.

Some throws went far, while others were a little "poopy".

"This year I just got third for 66 feet ... I'm excited, I was hoping to defend my title. I'll take it, it's all for fun," said Kristen Nicholson.

Whether it's just plain fun or for the thrill of trying something new at the fair, participants tried their best to wipe out the competition.

"This something that I kind of did well at, so I enjoy it," Nicholson said. "And to just participate and have fun at the fair."