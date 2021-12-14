Indiana Task Force 1 finishes work at Mayfield candle factory, moving to town hit by tornado

INTF1 had been working to remove debris from the candle factory collapse in Mayfield, Kentucky.

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. — Indiana Task Force 1 is moving from the candle factory in Mayfield, Kentucky to a town hit by the deadly tornado.

INTF1 had been removing heavy debris from the candle factory where they were working to find void spaces. The team managed to complete the removal of the roof, searched and cleared all of the structure and was able to account for everyone who had been in the building.

During the search, a canine had a slight injury with a small cut to its paw. That dog was checked out by medical personnel and is already back at work.

With the mission at the candle factory complete, INTF1 is now moving to Dawson Springs, Kentucky. The town took a direct hit from the tornado.