Indiana man gets probation for entering Capitol on Jan. 6

Jonathan Ace Sanders pleaded guilty to one count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

A man from Vincennes has been sentenced to three years’ probation for his part in the Jan. 6 riot during which the crowd stormed the U.S. Capitol.

U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols spared Jonathan Ace Sanders prison time after Sanders pleaded guilty this month to one count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. Three other charges were dropped as a result including charges of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and violent entry and disorderly conduct on capital grounds.

The FBI investigation began after it received a tip that Sanders was in a Vincennes bakery bragging about being within 70 feet of protester Ashli Babbitt when Capitol police fatally shot her. Video footage showed Sanders in the Capitol that day.