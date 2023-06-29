Here's how universities in Indiana responded to the SCOTUS affirmative action decision

Public and private universities based in Indiana varied in their response to the recent SCOTUS ruling that marked an end to affirmative action in the U.S.

INDIANA, USA — The U.S. Supreme Court gutted affirmative action and declared race cannot be a factor in college admissions in a move that will force institutions of higher education to look for new ways to achieve diverse student bodies.

The court’s conservative majority overturned admissions plans at Harvard and the University of North Carolina, the nation’s oldest private and public colleges, respectively, according to reporting from the Associated Press.

Chief Justice John Roberts said that for too long universities have “concluded, wrongly, that the touchstone of an individual’s identity is not challenges bested, skills built, or lessons learned but the color of their skin. Our constitutional history does not tolerate that choice.”

Justice Sonia Sotomayor, the court’s first Latina, wrote in dissent that the decision “rolls back decades of precedent and momentous progress.”

From the White House, President Joe Biden said he “strongly, strongly” disagreed with the court’s ruling and urged colleges to seek other routes to diversity rather than let the ruling “be the last word.”

Presidents of many colleges quickly issued statements affirming their commitment to diversity regardless of the court’s decision. Many said they were still assessing the impact but would follow federal law.

“Harvard will continue to be a vibrant community whose members come from all walks of life, all over the world,” school President Lawrence Bacow said in a statement.

Shortly after the decision, colleges across Indiana reiterated their position on the decision in statements to 13NEWS. While not all responded at the time, they give insight into how universities plan to move forward after the ruling.

Purdue University

"Purdue University will follow the law."

Indiana University

“While we review today’s ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court, Indiana University reaffirms our commitment to fostering a learning environment that is enriched by students, faculty and staff with a broad range of backgrounds and by robust discourse that draws on various perspectives and beliefs. In creating this experience, we reflect the fullness of our state, nation and world and prepare IU students for lifelong success as citizens and contributors to a global economy.”

Butler University

"At Butler University, we have long employed a holistic review admission process focused on the intellectual, social, and emotional development of a candidate. This individual review process takes into account a large number of factors including a curriculum assessment, test scores (if shared), GPAs, extracurricular activities, recommendations, selected area of study, work history, pre-professional interest(s), and essays that provide insight into students’ values and life experiences. Butler values diversity in all forms—backgrounds, identities, socio-economic status, ethnicities, viewpoints, and experiences—and will continue to operate with this lens within the admission process.

Through existing partnerships with organizations like Center for Leadership Development, Indiana Latino Institute, 21st Century Scholars, MLK Center, and Future Black Leaders, we will continue to expand our offerings and fill our enrollment pipeline with academically prepared and well-deserving students from diverse backgrounds. While race will not be shared at the time of admission review, we are confident that our current community partnerships and recruiting strategies will allow us to achieve the diversity goals established in our Butler Beyond strategic direction."

Wabash

DePauw University

"DePauw University, in the liberal arts tradition, has always been a place where students can challenge themselves, be inspired by great teaching and impactful scholarship, and grow as individuals. The SCOTUS decision regarding race in college admissions does not change our belief in the transformative power of education and that a diverse student body—students who bring different perspectives, ideas and experiences, is important to a liberal arts and sciences education.

We will build on this legacy and strengthen our commitment to diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging. We will identify innovative approaches within legal requirements, to support equitable access to education for all students who aspire to be part of our community and will continue to create an environment at DePauw where all students can find their place and realize their full potential."

Ball State University

"Admission for students to Ball State is selective, and we carefully evaluate all applications on an individual and holistic basis. Among other permissible factors, we consider academic performance, level of course work, extracurricular participation, and life experiences. We are committed to our enduring values, including inclusiveness—which we define as our commitment to respect and embrace equity, inclusion, and diversity in people, ideas, and opinions. Today’s decision by the United States Supreme Court will not change how we decide which applicants to admit, because race is not a factor we consider in our admissions process."

Indiana Commission on Higher Education

"The Indiana Commission for Higher Education has historically called out educational attainment gaps and will continue to do so.

Last year, we sounded the alarm that while the overall college-going decline impacted every demographic, some student groups experienced greater effects. We have a responsibility to not only highlight the challenges that persist but to also ensure all Hoosiers can access the opportunity education and training beyond high school can provide.

The Commission’s strategic initiatives such as the Indiana Pre-Admissions initiative, the 21st Century Scholars program, the Frank O’Bannon grant, revising the state’s Outcomes-Based Performance Funding formula and the Indiana College Core are all geared toward addressing existing gaps and supporting students who may be getting left behind.

Regardless of the Supreme Court’s recent decision, the Commission will stand committed to continuing its work highlighting remaining challenges and working with Indiana institutions to support all Hoosiers in their pursuit of higher education."

