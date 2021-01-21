Hoosiers participate in inauguration of President Biden

A Mooresville High School graduate, who now serves in the U.S. Military, landed the chance to witness the swearing in of his new commander in chief in person.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — A Mooresville High School graduate, who now serves in the U.S. Military, landed the chance to witness the swearing in of his new commander in chief in person.

Seaman Ethan Prilliman talked with 13News by telephone shortly after his role in the Inaugural Celebration of President Joseph R. Biden, Jr.

Prilliman learned via email that he would be participating and thought his fellow seaman were teasing him just to get him hyped when they revealed the Navy's selection.

"It was just absolutely mind blowing. I was just not expecting it," Prilliman said.

When Prilliman joined the Navy Color Guard Platoon he had no clue it would lead to a presidential inauguration.

The Navy chose Prilliman out of 40 finalists to do their flag presentation.

Prilliman is certified and trained to conduct the ceremony presentations.

He joined the military after high school for an opportunity to travel the country and possibly the world. Being part of the Color Guard for the Navy allows him to attend different events with the Presidential Inaugural now at the top of the list.

Seaman Ethan Prilliman of Mooresville, Indiana participated in the Inaugural of President Joseph Biden, Jr today proudly to represent the US Navy & his hometown! @WTHRcom @MrsvlPioneers pic.twitter.com/wmQzQMmIXE — Steve Scoop Jefferson (@scoopjefferson) January 20, 2021

"This staff isn't the normal staff," Prilliman said. "It's the presidential staff they use for these ceremonies and it's made of ebony gold and it's around 50 to 60 pounds alone."

Ethan graduated from Mooresville High School where his principal, teachers and classmates are all proud of him.

The Indiana native considered himself an average student, but the inaugural is anything but.

Mooresville High School Principal Brian Disney feels the same way.

Disney shared that since their town is a huge supporter of the military with a large amount of veterans, Ethan's participation in the in inaugural is a big deal.

He shared with 13News his memories of Ethan as a student at the high school.

"He was a great kid, hard worker," Principal Disney said. "He is very polite, and one of those kids you really enjoying being around."

Other Hoosier participation includes the prerecorded performance of the Culver Academy Marching Band in the Parade Across America.

Indiana Senator Todd Young shared photos that also include the Indiana National Guard in D.C. for a ceremony Ethan could only imagined until now.

Today, I attended the 59th Presidential Inauguration with my guest, Brigadier General R. Dale Lyles, the Adjutant General of the Indiana National Guard. #Inauguration2021 https://t.co/CN9R7FoYwx pic.twitter.com/ds4vzkk4YG — Senator Todd Young (@SenToddYoung) January 20, 2021

Prilliman wants his fellow classmates and students at Mooresville High right now not to limit themselves.

He told 13News that his experience is a testimony that skies are the limit if you put in the hard work. His sister shared the video of the inaugural with her coworkers. His parents watched from home with their eyes glued to the TV screen for an opportunity to see their son play a role in history.

"Me being a small town country boy from Indiana, I never thought I would be holding the Navy Flag at the Inauguration," Prilliman said.

The Mooresville graduate didn't expect to evidence of the riots in the nations capitol that happened two weeks ago. But the remnants of the chaos remains.