82-year-old Home Depot employee dies after being shoved by theft suspect

The worker at a store in Hillsborough, N.C. confronted a man who was trying to walk out with three pressure washers.

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. — An 82-year-old Home Depot employee has died after he was shoved to the ground during a theft from the North Carolina store.

Police in Hillsborough posted video of the Oct. 18 incident on Facebook a day after the crime. It shows a man dressed in a hooded sweatshirt and wearing a mask walking out of the store with a shopping cart loaded with three pressure washers.

The employee can be seen walking out of a checkout kiosk, appearing to gesture toward the man, who pushes him aside. The employee falls to the ground, his head hitting a potted plant on the ground. He struggles to sit up before falling back toward the ground.

The employee died from complications related to his injuries on Dec. 1, according to Hillsborough police. His death has been ruled a homicide by the medical examiner's office.

Police are still searching for the suspect, who fled the scene in a white, four-door Hyundai Sonata with a North Carolina temporary tag. Anyone with information is asked to contact Hillsborough Police Investigator Andrew Jones at 919-296-9562.

(WARNING: The video of the incident posted below may be disturbing to some viewers.)

On 10/18/2022, the suspect in this video injured an 82-year-old man while committing larceny from the Home Depot. We need YOUR help in identifying this person. The suspect fled the scene in a white, 4-door, Hyundai Sonata with a North Carolina Temporary tag obscured from witnesses. Please email Investigator Jones at andrew.jones@hillsboroughnc.gov or call him at 919-296-9562. You can also message us on Facebook. Posted by Hillsborough Police Department on Wednesday, October 19, 2022