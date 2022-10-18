82-year-old Home Depot employee dies after being shoved by theft suspect

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. — An 82-year-old Home Depot employee has died after he was shoved to the ground during a theft from the North Carolina store.
Police in Hillsborough posted video of the Oct. 18 incident on Facebook a day after the crime. It shows a man dressed in a hooded sweatshirt and wearing a mask walking out of the store with a shopping cart loaded with three pressure washers.
The employee can be seen walking out of a checkout kiosk, appearing to gesture toward the man, who pushes him aside. The employee falls to the ground, his head hitting a potted plant on the ground. He struggles to sit up before falling back toward the ground.
The employee died from complications related to his injuries on Dec. 1, according to Hillsborough police. His death has been ruled a homicide by the medical examiner's office.
Police are still searching for the suspect, who fled the scene in a white, four-door Hyundai Sonata with a North Carolina temporary tag. Anyone with information is asked to contact Hillsborough Police Investigator Andrew Jones at 919-296-9562.
(WARNING: The video of the incident posted below may be disturbing to some viewers.)
Hillsborough police say anonymous tips may be reported by:
- Calling 919-296-9555.
- Using the See it, Say it, Send it app.
- Using the See it, Say it, Send it website.
- Messaging the department through its Facebook page.