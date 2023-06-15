Kendra Sutherland's quest to find an affordable house led her to the Southeast, where she stumbled upon a captivating old home online.

HAMPTON, Ga. — A California native with a landscape architecture and construction background embarked on an extraordinary renovation journey after purchasing a historic home in Hampton, Georgia.

Kendra Sutherland's quest to find an affordable house led her to the Southeast, where she stumbled upon a captivating old home online.

"I saw the house, and I just knew it was the one," she recalled.

Despite being located thousands of miles away, Sutherland enlisted the help of a local realtor who provided a video tour of the property. Convinced by its charm and potential, she bought the house sight unseen.

A prominent local doctor once owned the 1900-built residence and previously served as a restaurant. However, due to its dilapidated state, the home was deemed uninhabitable, making the purchase and renovation process a challenge. It took three months to finalize the purchase and secure a loan, with Sutherland having to put down 20% of the house's value.

As an experienced professional in commercial construction, Sutherland quickly realized that renovating a historic home presented unique obstacles. She carefully salvaged original features such as beadboards and baseboards to preserve the house's historical significance. However, one particular aspect required a tough decision - the chimneys.

“It's a treasure for the town; she said, “I just have to not mess it up. Just do this home justice, and I will have served the town as well.”

Despite her desire to preserve the intricate historic tile on the fireplace, she initially resisted dismantling them. Unfortunately, as the house was lifted, the chimneys began to collapse, leaving Sutherland no choice but to remove them entirely.

"And it was just like, 'oh, my gosh,' you can see all the tile cracking, and it's just collapsing on itself,” Sutherland said, adding later, “that weekend, we went in by hand and took everything out like by hand.”

Undeterred by setbacks, Sutherland continued her passionate pursuit of restoring the home to its former glory. The renovation process involved lifting the house four feet to accommodate necessary repairs and expansions. With her hands-on approach, she documented her journey, which included crawling under the house to clean and assess the extent of termite damage.

Throughout the renovation, Sutherland received support from her neighbors and the wider Hampton community. One woman who was also renovating a home in the area set her up with her boyfriend. He is a handyman who has become her partner in the restoration project.

“I realized then that she was trying to set us up,” Sutherland said. “And so instantly, when I saw him, I was like, ‘Oh, okay, Mr. Handyman.’”

After meeting each other, Sutherland’s now boyfriend would come down and help on the house, and when he didn’t ask for money in return, Sutherland thought he might be “more than just a handyman.”

The historic home's significance and connection to the local community have fueled Sutherland's determination to see the project through. She envisions preserving the house for another century, allowing it to become a part of Hampton's rich history. Despite the difficulties encountered along the way, Sutherland remains committed to transforming the diamond in the rough into a polished gem.

“I didn't feel like it was mine,” Sutherland said. “This is for the house. I work for the house.”

Sutherland's renovation journey is a testament to the passion and dedication required to restore historic homes. As she continues to navigate the challenges, she hopes to inspire others who embark on similar endeavors.

An application was put in to get the house registered as an official historic home. The home is expected to be ready sometime in August or September, and 11Alive will update with the photos.