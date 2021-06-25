New Jersey high school valedictorian cut off during speech about LGBTQ+ identity

Bryce Dersham, who identifies as queer, said his speech was intended to inspire his peers.

VOORHEES TOWNSHIP, N.J. — A New Jersey high school valedictorian, who identifies as queer, said he was censored during his commencement speech while trying to inspire his peers.

In front of a crowd of roughly 2,000 people, Eastern Regional High School valedictorian Bryce Dershem spoke about his sexuality, saying, "After I came out as queer freshman year, I felt so alone."

That's when his mic cut out.

"The principal, Dr. Tull came up to the stage, he grabbed the paper I brought and crumbled it in front of me," Dershem told NBC affiliate WCAU. "He pointed to the speech he had written for me and told me I was to say that and nothing else."

Then, the audience cheered to let him finish, so he did the rest of his speech from memory.

WCAU reports Dershem spent time in recovery for anorexia and said he became who he is during his four years in high school.

Dershem said a week prior to graduation, administrators told him graduation was not "his therapy session."

"I did feel censored. I felt as though they were trying to regulate the message I was going to say and take away the parts of my identity that I'm really proud of," Dershem said.

The Eastern Regional school district did not speak to WCAU on-camera, but Superintendent of Schools Robert Cloitier shared the following statement:

"The principal, working with additional staff as needed, supports students in connecting their educational experiences to a meaningful and inclusive message about the future for all students in the class and for the students' invited guests."

Dershem considers the incident a speed bump but not a detour on his journey to inspire others — to be unapologetically themselves.

"Believe in yourself, class of 2021. Every one of you is enough," Dershem said in his speech.

Following his speech, Dershem said everyone in the audience gave him a standing ovation for standing up for what he believes in and much more important than silence.