Greyhound offering free tickets to runaways wanting to return home

If you or someone you know has run away and needs help, call 1-800-RUNAWAY.

INDIANAPOLIS — Greyhound Lines is offering free tickets to runaways wanting to return to their families.

The company says it is part of its Home Free program and works with the National Runaway Safeline, to make sure runaway children have a safe way to get back home.

To be eligible for a free ticket home, the child must:

call the NRS helpline (1-800-786-2929)

be between the ages of 12 and 21

be named to a runaway report

be willing to return to their family (and vice-versa)

The Home Free program can only be used twice by the same person.

Greyhound said they also provide a ticket for a parent or legal guardian if the child is under 15.

