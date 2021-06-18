The bill allows for emergency rescue personnel to treat wounded police dogs in the field as well as transport them.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill at the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office that will help get police K9s emergency treatment if they are injured on the job.

Emergency medical technicians and paramedics in the state of Florida were previously prohibited from rendering aid or even transporting the animals if they were injured, reports Florida Politics.

The bill will now allow medical personnel to take an injured police dog to a nearby veterinarian or similar facility if there is no human that needs transport.

The bill says a paramedic or emergency medical technician who acts in good faith to provide emergency medical care to an injured police K9 is immune from criminal or civil liability

On Thursday, DeSantis signed three bills including one that increases minority health care access.

HB183 requires the Office of Minority Health & Health Equity to develop and promote the statewide implementation of certain policies, programs, & practices that benefit the health of underserved communities and populations.