The woman had launched her business during the pandemic.

SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio mother leaped to her instincts in order to save her daughter after a massive blast trapped her in their family's exploded food truck.

The images of the fire will be forever burned in Jasmine Dudley's mind.

"It was one of the scariest moments of my life," she said.

She's well-aware the explosion could have had a much more tragic result, and that she could have lost her 7-year-old daughter.

"I really thought I was going to explode," she said. "I really thought my daughter and I were going to explode."

However, her own life was not even a question.

"Everything lit and I jumped in," she said. "And I got her out. Like I said, she was sleeping. She didn't know nothing. She didn't know what was going on."

Dudley pulled her daughter from the inferno as she watched her livelihood go up in flames.

"There was nothing I could do," she said. "I felt scared, really bad."

The mother said her food truck's generator caught fire Saturday in an Alamo Ranch neighborhood. Her business, "The Tasty Tease," launched after the pandemic hit. Dudley said she had lost her job, and she fell back on something she could do to survive.

"I just lost everything," she said. "And I lost my world. I've built up my stuff for a long time. And I worked really hard for it. I kept pushing to work for what I had."

While her business may be gone, the mother said the fire will not destroy her.

"It is a blessing," she said. "It is a true blessing. There is someone watching over me and my family. I can pick up my food and I can pick up cooking again, but I can't replace my family."