Florida police involved in high-speed chase through South Florida

A suspect led police on a chase for around 45 minutes in a stolen car before ultimately surrendering.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Florida authorities were involved in a pursuit of a car in South Florida Thursday morning, according to NBC affiliate, WTVJ.

The chase began around 10:45 a.m. in Miami Gardens. The car — a black sedan — was reportedly stolen, but police did not share many other details.

The driver traveled on highways and side streets, including going against the flow of traffic at times.

The driver stopped just after 11 a.m., and surrendered to police. No one appeared to be injured in during the incident.