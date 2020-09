It's unclear how long the baby was inside the car as temperatures reached the high 80s.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An investigation is underway after a child is found dead inside of a car in Orange County, Florida Friday.

Officials in Orlando that officers were called to a house Friday afternoon and found the baby dead.

It's unclear how long was child was left inside the vehicle.

Neighbors told WTMO there was a childcare center operating at the residence.