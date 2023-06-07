Kentucky community helps find missing girl, who is nonverbal, miles behind her house

Hours after being reported missing, Emma Dunaway, who is nonverbal, was found safe in the middle of a knob several miles behind her house.

BOYLE COUNTY, Kentucky — A terrifying nightmare for one Kentucky family ended in the best possible outcome after a young girl was found hours after being reported missing.

5-year-old Emma Dunaway was reported missing Monday evening around 7:30 p.m.

She was last seen in the 9800 block of Lebanon Road in Boyle County.

The Boyle County Sheriff's Office said first responders immediately began searching the area for Emma, who is nonverbal and autistic, but they weren't alone.

A massive group of people from the community had gathered, offering to help authorities search for Emma all night long.

"We saw people from all backgrounds filled with a strong desire to help," the sheriff's office said. "Hundreds of our community members piled in willing to do whatever it took to find little Emma. It was inspiring."

Three hours after she was reported missing, Emma was found safe by one of the several search parties.

The young girl was located in the knobs several miles behind her house, police said.

Sheriff Taylor Bottom later wrote on social media that he is at a loss for words.

"Last night could have been one of the worst nights I could have experienced as a newly elected sheriff but God chose for that to a have different outcome," he said. "Finding a nonverbal child in the middle of a knob in the pitch black is not a coincidence!"

Bottom thanks the community and his officers for their tireless efforts adding how proud he is to serve the Boyle County community.

