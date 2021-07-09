Crews recover body of Rose-Hulman alumnus from Florida condo collapse

Luis Pettengill along with his wife, Sophia López Moreira, and the youngest of their three children were recovered.

SURFSIDE, Fla. — Early Friday morning, the body of Luis Pettengill along with his wife, Sophia López Moreira, and the youngest of their three children were recovered from the Surfside, Florida condo collapse.

The couple's two other children and the family's nanny are still missing.

Pettengill was a 2007 civil engineering alumnus of Rose-Hulman where he also earned a minor in economics, was member of the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity and student chapter of the American Society of Civil Engineers and played on the varsity soccer and tennis teams.

“Members of our campus and alumni communities, especially those who knew Luis from his days on campus, are extremely saddened to learn this morning’s reports confirming his death, along with members of his family,” said Rose-Hulman President Robert A. Coons. “We extend our sympathies to the family and others who were touched by Luis’s spirit and friendship.”

Sophia López Moreira is the sister of Paraguay’s first lady Silvana Abdo.

“We ask people for their solidarity and a prayer,” Foreign Minister Euclides Acevedo told Paraguay’s ABC Cardinal radio station. “In the face of a tragedy, Paraguayan people must show their traditional solidarity.”

Rescue workers are now focused on finding remains instead of survivors and vowed Thursday to keep up their search for victims until they cleared all the debris at the site.