Seven teens were deemed to be in critical condition.

BANKS, Idaho — Thirty teenagers were traveling on a Treasure Valley YMCA summer camp program school bus that crashed near the North Fork Payette River on Highway 55 on Aug 4.

The crash occurred around 3 p.m. Aug. 4 at milepost 84 north of Banks. Idaho State Police said Friday evening that 11 were injured -- seven were deemed to be in critical condition, four were deemed to be in non-critical condition. Every other teen on the bus was still transported to local hospitals "in an abundance of caution" ISP said. Ages of the teenagers range from 13-18.

Idaho State Police said Monday that nearly all involved children have been released to their families from the hospital, but injury updates will not be provided.

Police are still working to establish a timeline of the crash.

"Our thoughts and well wishes remain with the students and their families as they strive to heal. We extend deep gratitude to our dedicated first responder partners who quickly answered the call and provided crucial aid at the scene," Idaho State Police Lieutenant Colonel Sheldon Kelley said.

According to the text to healthcare providers, hospitals 'activated Code External Triage' and sent patients between St. Luke's Boise, Meridian and Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center.

A Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center spokesperson also said they received seven patients. None are in critical condition but there is no information available on the extent of any injuries. Ada County Paramedics also responded with three ambulances and two supervisory units, a spokesperson told KTVB.

The bus was one of four in the summer program. The other three busses were not involved in the accident. YMCA Treasure Valley President David Duro said the bus was driving back from Horsethief Reservoir when it crashed. He also said the crash is “one of those things you never want to see happen.”

The Idaho Transportation Department closed Highway 55 from milepost 79 to milepost 97 – Banks to Smiths Ferry – following the crash. The highway reopened more than three hours after the incident.

Idaho State Police, Gem County Fire and EMS, Eagle Fire, Acute Rescue and Transport, Boise County Sheriff's Office and Ada County Sheriff's Office assisted with Friday's crash.

It is unknown what caused the accident. The crash is under investigation by Idaho State Police. An ISP spokesperson on Saturday told KTVB the timeline for when the investigation will conclude is unknown, but an update will likely be released early next week.

The Treasure Valley Family YMCA released the following statement on Facebook Saturday afternoon:

"The Treasure Valley Family YMCA would like to thank the many individuals in our community for reacting quickly with heroic support of our campers and staff involved in the accident yesterday on Hwy 55. We're grateful for your continued thoughts and prayers as we work to support those involved."

