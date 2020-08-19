Sergeant posts flyer in patrol car in effort to get tips from community about murder of a 7-year-old.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A Columbia Police officer is trying something a bit different in an effort to gather information in an open murder case.

Jennifer Timmons, Public Information Officer with the Columbia Police Department (CPD), says Sergeant George Simpson posted a flyer in the rear passenger window of his patrol car in the hopes that it will jog someone's memory and yield useful tips in the ongoing investigation of the murder of 7-year-old Knowledge Sims.

Sgt. Simpson works in North Region or the North Columbia area where the initial crime occurred. Simpson was recently promoted to a street Sergeant in charge of a police ‘squad,’ after being an criminal investigator with CPD's Violent Crimes Against Persons unit (VCAP).

Sims was shot and killed on April 29, 2020, while inside of his home on Tarragon Drive in the Capital Heights neighborhood in Columbia. His older sister injured during the incident. At the time, there were 9 people inside the home -- a grandmother, mother and 7 children.

A #ColumbiaPDSC Sergeant has this flyer posted on his patrol car to help get community tips about the murder of 7 y/o Knowledge Sims. Call @MidlandsCrime w/helpful tips about this case & others. Learn more on our website:https://t.co/HsLMj0fhqT pic.twitter.com/TLzFABdH9T — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) August 18, 2020

Based upon evidence gathered at the scene, investigators believe one or two suspects fired 12 rounds into the home, using two different handguns.

Timmons says "CPD strongly believes that someone in the community or close to the investigation has information about what happened to innocent Knowledge but are reluctant to call us with information. Sgt. Simpson posted the flyer on his patrol car in an effort to gain Crimestoppers tips from the community about the person(s) connected to Knowledge’s murder."

Sims' murder is not the only ongoing homicide case that CPD is investigating.

Currently, there are 8 active unsolved homicide cases under investigation.

Investigators ask that anyone with information relating to any of the cases below to please contact CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit a tip at midlandscrimestoppers.com. Tips can be anonymous and may lead to a monetary reward if the information leads to an arrest in a case.