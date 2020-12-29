Civil Rights leader reacts to officer fired after shooting death of Black man in Ohio

Columbus resident Andre Hill died after Officer Adam Coy reportedly shot him outside his garage.

INDIANAPOLIS — One of the country's most vocal Civil Rights leaders continues to speak out about the Columbus, Ohio deadly shooting involving a police officer.

WBNS in Columbus reported late Monday afternoon that city officials there fired Officer Adam Coy.

Columbus resident Andre Hill died after Coy reportedly shot him outside his garage. Coy responded to a non-emergency complaint from a neighbor.

When Officer Coy arrived, Hill reportedly exited the garage carrying his cell phone. City leaders argue the deadly force was not reasonable and Coy failed not only to activate his bodycam but also to render aid.

Although the bodycam was not properly turned on, city officials reportedly learned more about the shooting from a pre-roll feature on the camera device that starts recording several seconds ahead of time.

The deadly shooting has gained national attention. 13News Reporter Steve Jefferson reached out to Civil Rights Attorney Ben Crump for reaction to Coy's termination.

"This is only the first step," Crump said. "But it is a good step to help them on their journey to Justice because this is just shocking the way that Andre was killed."

Once he learned about the so-called unjustified police-involved shooting, Crump traveled to Columbus, Ohio at the request of the family. He is now calling for charges against the fired police officer.