Pipe bombs found at DNC, RNC headquarters placed the night before Capitol riot, FBI says

The FBI and ATF are now offering a $100,000 reward for information on the suspect.

WASHINGTON — The FBI is still searching for the person they believe set two pipe bombs at the Republican National Committee and Democratic National Committee headquarters the night before the U.S. Capitol riot.

The FBI and ATF increased the reward on Friday to $100,000 for information on the suspect seen in a still photo taken from video in the area. The pipe bombs were placed between 7:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on January 5, said the FBI.

New photos released Friday show one of the pipe bombs as well as what looks like a timing device, and the suspect's shoes, identified by the FBI as Nike Air Max Speed Turf shoes in yellow, black, and gray.

NEW: #FBIWFO releases additional info & images about pipe bombs placed in DC btwn the hours of 7:30 - 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 5. The @FBI & @ATFWashington reward now totals $100K. If you have info call 1800CALLFBI or submit online at https://t.co/t8G7LNMG8U. https://t.co/946jU0EEih pic.twitter.com/PRThowCyf4 — FBI Washington Field (@FBIWFO) January 29, 2021

Five people lost their lives and dozens were injured when pro-Trump rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6. Two police officers have also died by suicide in the weeks following the attack.

Thousands of Trump supporters surrounded the U.S. Capitol following a rally on the National Mall to protest unfounded claims of election fraud in which the President told the crowd to 'fight like hell', and that if they didn’t they were “not going to have a country anymore.”

The mob forced its way in while a joint session of Congress led by Vice President Mike Pence was being held to certify the electoral college vote, confirming Joe Biden’s presidency. The rioters smashed windows, pushed back police lines and scaled the walls of the Capitol, gaining entry as far as the House and Senate Chambers where the historic vote had been happening just minutes before.

The looters ransacked offices of leaders like Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and damaged or stole property throughout the complex.

The building was locked down for more than 4 hours, key members of government were ushered away by armed security to safe locations while other Congressmen and women and their aides barricaded in their offices, fearful for their safety.