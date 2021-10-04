Camp Atterbury completes vaccination campaign for Afghan refugees

Arriving Afghans were required to get vaccinations for measles, COVID-19, and other diseases.

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — The vaccination campaign for Afghanistan refugees at Camp Atterbury is now considered complete.

Afghans were given vaccinations for measles, mumps, and rubella and varicella (chickenpox). In total, more than 6,100 Afghans received the vaccinations.

Arriving Afghans were required to get vaccinations for measles, COVID-19, and other diseases as a condition of their humanitarian parole.

“The ultimate goal of Operation Allies Welcome is to successfully resettle vulnerable Afghans into local communities while prioritizing national security and public health,” said Robert Fenton, Senior Response Official for Operation Allies Welcome. “The success of this vaccination campaign demonstrates our commitment to the public health of Afghan nationals, the personnel assisting this mission, and the American public.”

Camp Atterbury is one of eight installations in the U.S. that the Department of Defense is using for Afghan special immigrant visa applicants, their families, and other Afghan personnel.