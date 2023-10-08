Buc-ee’s planning on building store, fueling center in Ohio

Representatives from the convenience store and gas station will be attending a planning commission meeting on Aug. 15 to receive feedback and initial comments.

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio — Buc-ee’s may be coming to Ohio soon!

Huber Heights Mayor Jeff Gore announced Thursday that the state's first-ever Buc-ee’s will be coming to the Dayton-area, near the intersection of state Route 235 and Interstate 70.

“You won’t have to drive to Kentucky now to get your beef jerky and brisket sandwiches! Welcome to Huber Heights Buc-ee’s,” Gore said in part in a Facebook post.

Representatives from the convenience store and gas station will be attending a planning commission meeting on Aug. 15 to receive feedback and initial comments.

A memorandum to the Huber Heights City Planning Commission on Aug. 9 from the city planner states that the representatives plan to present an “initial concept” for a new 75,000-square-foot convenience store and fueling center.

The memo also reported that the Buc-ee’s team has been working with the Ohio Department of Transportation on improvements that may be required to Route 235 to accommodate an increase in traffic to the new site.

Buc-ee’s is a store open 24 hours a day that offers travel essentials, fresh foods and boasts the cleanest restrooms in the country. Though often spotted in southern states, Buc-ee’s appears to be expanding out and hitting the Midwest.

An estimated opening for the site has not yet been announced.

