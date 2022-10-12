The shooting happened before 11 p.m. Wednesday with a neighbor describing the scene was "like a warzone."

BRISTOL, Conn. — The two Bristol police officers who were shot dead late Wednesday were apparently drawn into an ambush by an emergency call about possible domestic violence, authorities said Thursday.

State police said in a release that the 911 call about a dispute between two siblings appears to have been a "deliberate act to lure law enforcement" to a home around 10:30 p.m. on Redstone Hill Road in Bristol.

Bristol police said Sgt. Dustin Demonte and Officer Alex Hamzy were shot and killed. Officer Alec Iurato was shot and seriously injured.

"When officers arrived they were immediately met with the suspect outside of 310 Redstone Hill Rd. and shots were fired," said Connecticut State Police Sgt. Christine Jeltema.

One of the officers was pronounced dead at the scene while the other was rushed to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Iurato was taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Hartford where he underwent surgery for a serious gunshot wound. He was in recovery Thursday morning.

Police said 35-year-old suspect Nicholas Brutcher was shot dead and his 32-year-old brother Nathan Brutcher was wounded. His condition is not known, state police said.

Those shots were clearly audible on surveillance video obtained by FOX61 from a nearby homeowner

"The shooting was so loud and fast that I actually thought the shooting was happening in my own complex," said Schalitda Strong, a neighbor of the suspect. "I never thought it was across the street."

WARNING: Disturbing Audio

Authorities said they were still working to answer many questions that remained about the confrontation.

"Words cannot express the sadness and grief that brings me before you this morning," said Police Chief Brian Gould at a press conference Thursday morning. "Sadly, we lost two exceptional Bristol police officers and a third was seriously injured as a result of senseless violence."

FOX61 asked Gould if he believed this was an ambush of his officers.

"You know we're trying to figure all that out," Gould said. "There are certainly a lot of questions that we have and we're going to get the answer to them."

Philip DeMonte, brother of Dustin, shared a statement with FOX61 Thursday evening, saying:

"He was a great man husband father and most of all brother. Great personality funny sense of humor just someone u always wanted to be around. He lived in North Haven with his wife 2 kids and one on the way. My brother loved his job and would do anything. He is definitely a hero my hero and I will miss him more than you will ever know. Tragic loss that should’ve never happened."

Scores of officers lined a street and followed a vehicle carrying Hamzy's body from the shooting scene late Thursday morning. Demonte died at a hospital.

Iurato, 26, joined the Bristol department in 2018 and has a bachelor’s degree in government, law and national security, the chief said. Iurato was released from a hospital Thursday morning.

"I heard the neighbor over there screaming and saying 'what are you doing you killed them, do you know that,'" said another neighbor Norberto Rodriguez.

That man said Nick Brutcher shot his younger brother, Nate Butcher, which led to the 911 call.

"He was arguing with his brother first and I guess his brother was trying to stop him from going to do other things he was going to go do," said Rodriguez.

What Nick Brutcher had planned before police arrived has not been addressed yet by law enforcement.

Gov. Ned Lamont announced he is directing U.S. and state flags in Connecticut to be lowered to half-staff in honor of the two officers. He called the shooting “a senseless tragedy.”

FOX61 was at Saint Francis Hospital in Hartford when a tow truck pulled away a Bristol police SUV from the hospital.

A procession taking Demonte and Hamzy from Bristol Hospital to the Officer of the Chief Medical Examiner in Farmington arrived around 7:30 a.m.

Robyn Laudon, who lives in the area, described the scene Wednesday night to FOX61's Julia LeBlanc.

"It was like a warzone. And the next thing you knew, there were sirens flying everywhere," said Laudon. "It was scary. It was actually scary [because] we don't get this. We don't have this. This is a quiet neighborhood."

There will be a vigil at Bristol Eastern High School at 5:30 p.m. Thursday to remember the fallen officers.

There is also a vigil planned for Friday at the Bristol Police Department.

Nationwide, 54 officers have died by gunfire on the job so far this year, compared to 62 throughout 2021, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page, a nonprofit organization that tracks U.S. police officer deaths. (This year's overall number is far behind last year's pace, largely due to declining deaths from COVID-19.)

Bristol, about 15 miles (24 kilometers) southwest of the state capital of Hartford, is home to about 60,000 people and to the sports network ESPN.

Officers Remembered

Sgt. Dustin Demonte, 35, was hired in 2012 by the Bristol Police Department and he was assigned to the patrol division.

Demonte was also a school resource officer at Greene-Hills and West Bristol Schools as well as an advisor for the Bristol Police Explorer Cadet Program.

Throughout his career, Demonte received several awards including the Silver Star, Officer of the Month, and in 2019 was a co-recipient of Officer of the Year.

Gould said that Demonte was very focused on furthering his career and education. Demonte held a bachelor's degree in criminology with a minor in psychology from Central Connecticut State University.

Demonte is survived by his wife and two kids with one on the way, his parents, and siblings said Gould.

Officer Alex Hamzy, 34, was hired by the Bristol Police Department in 2014 and also assigned to the patrol division.

Gould said that Hamzy was born and raised in Bristol, graduating from Bristol Eastern High School in 2006.

Hamzy was assigned to the Central Region Emergency Response Team and also served as an advisor for the Bristol Police Explorer Cadet Program.

Gould said that throughout Hamzy's career, he had received numerous letters of commendation and recognition.

Hamzy is survived by his wife, parents, and two sisters.

“The outpouring of love, support and prayers from so many is deeply appreciated,” Hamzy's family said in a statement.

Officer Alec Iurato, 26, was hired in 2018 and assigned to the patrol division.

Iurato also serves on the Central Region Emergency Response Team.

Iurato holds a bachelor of arts degree in government, law, and national security.

He is currently recovering from his serious gunshot wound, Gould said.

This is a developing story.

