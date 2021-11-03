Attorney creates online petition to show support for family of George Floyd

Ben Crump hopes to deliver 100,000 signatures to Floyd's family during the trial of former Minneapolis Police Ofc. Derek Chauvin.

INDIANAPOLIS — As the world turns its attention to the Derek Chauvin trial, a prominent civil rights leader wants your attention and signature.

Renowned attorney Ben Crump hopes the passion for justice from the demonstrations in Minneapolis translates to his online petition to support the family of George Floyd. He told 13News why he's inviting Hoosiers and people around the world to sign the petition.

"The judge ruled that only one family member of George Floyd can be present in the courtroom each day of the trial," Crump said.

Fired Minneapolis Police Ofc. Derek Chauvin is on trial in Floyd's death. The entire incident went viral after a woman used Facebook Live showing Chauvin holding his knee on Floyd's neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds. Just this week, a judge ruled to reinstate the third-degree murder charge against Chauvin, which is something Crump argued for all along.

"The jury needs to hear all the possible charges," said Crump. "You think somebody committed a crime, then you throw the book at them. You included the main offense, and then you have the lesser included."

Now, after already hearing from people all over the world about the case in places like Paris, France, Sydney, Australia and from Toronto, Canada, Crump hopes as many as 100,000 people will stand in solidarity with demonstrators outside the courtroom.

"Just imagine being the one family member in the courtroom to live repeatedly the fact that Derek Chauvin holding his knee on George Floyd's neck, being forced to watch that," said Crump, "If you can't make it to Minneapolis, but you still want to show support for George Floyd's family, I implore to please take a moment and sign that petition. This family needs to know the world is behind them as they seek justice."

Once the petition reaches 100,000 signatures, Crump plans to share the signatures with Floyd's family.