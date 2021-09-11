Travis Scott will cover funeral costs for victims of Astroworld Festival tragedy, statement says

Eight people were killed in a crowd surge during Scott's headlining concert on Friday, Nov 5. Organizers are also offering mental resources and ticket refunds.

HOUSTON — Travis Scott is planning to cover funeral costs for the eight victims that died at his Astroworld Festival, according to CNN.

A statement to CNN says Scott has been taking steps to help people that have been affected by the deadly crowd surge at his headlining performance. The representative says he is also working with those that are investigating the festival.

“Travis remains in active conversations with the city of Houston, law enforcement and local first responders to respectfully and appropriately connect with the individuals and families of those involved,” the statement said.

Rapper Roddy Ricch is also looking to donate to the families of the eight victims. He performed at Astroworld Festival and plans to give away his earnings from the show.

Crisis counselors are also available

More therapy resources can be found through Mental Health America for Greater Houston and findhelp.org.