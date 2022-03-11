Arkansas hitchhiker runs away after driver gets pulled over

The unknown hitchhiker, who is being dubbed as "Pottsville Forrest Gump," is seen on video sprinting away as the driver is being pulled over.

POTTSVILLE, Ark. — An Arkansas man made quite the stir on social media after being caught on police dashcam running into the distance during a traffic stop.

The unnamed man who is being dubbed as "Pottsville Forrest Gump," was simply a hitchhiker that was picked up by the driver prior to the traffic stop.

Once the vehicle came to a complete stop, the man can been seen immediately exiting the car, dropping his backpack, and running full speed to an unknown location.

Police said that the dropped bag had nothing illegal in it and that they're not looking for him, so there's no reason for people to be concerned.

"The driver got a warning for the stop but didn’t know who he was or why he ran. Plus, the bag had nothing illegal in it so…… we don’t know but it does seem like a good day to bundle up and watch Forrest Gump," Pottsville Police Department said online.